PM meets Egyptian President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan met President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of 74th UN General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday.

The two leaders on this occasion agreed to promote multi-faceted bilateral cooperation in diverse area, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The Prime Minister apprised the Egyptian President of the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the human rights violations there.

The Egyptian President expressed his keen interest in benefiting from Pakistan's experience of dealing with security issues.