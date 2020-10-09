PM meets energy sector notables

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with the personalities related to energy sector in the country here on Friday, the PM Office said.

The meeting with Muhammad Ali Tabba, Shahid Abdullah and Ansar Ahmed Khan focused on promotion of energy sector in the country.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant TabishGauhar were present.