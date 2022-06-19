- Home
PM Meets Former Cricketer Khalid Mehmood
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Former cricketer Khalid Mehmood called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The prime minister also met Usama Ashfaq Sarwar and Abdullah Ashfaq Sarwar.
