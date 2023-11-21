Open Menu

PM Meets His School Teacher; Expresses Gratitude For Role In Shaping His Personality

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PM meets his school teacher; expresses gratitude for role in shaping his personality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday warmly received his school teacher Azra Naheed at his office and expressed gratitude for her role in shaping his personality.

In a social media post on X, the prime minister mentioned his reunion with his teacher after a span of three decades.

"After three decades, I met with Ms Azra Naheed, the school teacher of my student life in Quetta. Her kindness and sometimes strictness played an important role in shaping my personality," the prime minister remarked.

In a video shared by him on X, the prime minister is seen warmly welcoming his teacher who also patted him affectionately.

