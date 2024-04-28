PM Meets IMF Chief; Reiterates Govt's Commitment To Revive Pakistan's Economy
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met with Managing Director (MD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva wherein he reiterated his government's commitment to put Pakistan’s economy back on track.
In the meeting held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting here, the prime minister said that he had directed his financial team, led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to carry out structural reforms, ensure strict fiscal discipline and pursue prudent policies that would ensure macro-economic stability and sustained economic growth, according to a PM Office press release.
He thanked Georgieva for supporting Pakistan in securing the USD 3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA) from IMF last year that was about to be completed.
The IMF Executive board is expected to meet on April 29 to decide on the final tranche of USD 1.1 billion under SBA.
The IMF chief appreciated the prime minister's leadership for timely securing the SBA last year.
Both sides also discussed Pakistan entering into another IMF program to ensure that the gains made in the past year were consolidated and its economic growth trajectory remained positive.
IMF MD shared her institution’s perspective on the ongoing program with Pakistan, including the review process.
This was the first meeting between the prime minister and IMF MD since his re-election. They last met in Paris in June 2023 on the margins of the Summit for New Global Financial Pact.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also extended an invitation to the IMF MD to visit Pakistan at her convenience.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police contingent pay homage at martyred cop's grave2 minutes ago
-
PM, Saudi ministers discuss investment, business prospects in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Scientific session on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry held2 minutes ago
-
3 gangs busted, 8 dacoits arrested12 minutes ago
-
Body of addict found12 minutes ago
-
FESCO launches pro-rata billing software12 minutes ago
-
Saraiki leadership, poets, academicians pledge to expedite struggle for separate province12 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend firecrackers smuggler during operation22 minutes ago
-
Minister thanks Islamic Aid over financial support for children treatment22 minutes ago
-
Punjab University wins female weightlifting competition32 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana district from Monday32 minutes ago
-
Action against beggars demanded32 minutes ago