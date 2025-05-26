PM Meets Iran's Supreme Leader, Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 11:15 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid a courtesy call on His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid a courtesy call on His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.
During the call, the Prime Minister conveyed his deepest respect to the Supreme Leader underlining that His Eminence was an iconic figure in the Muslim World and the Muslim Ummah looked up to him for guidance and patronage.
He briefed him about recent conflict with India and India’s hegemonistic and revisionist designs and profusely thanked leadership of Iran for supporting Pakistan against Indian aggression.
The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan always desired that peace should prevail in the region leading to economic development and prosperity.
He briefed the Supreme Leader about the steps taken to elevate Pakistan-Iran ties to highest levels and maintained that his government was committed to further deepen strategic cooperation with Iran in the complex geo-political times.
The Prime Minister praised the farsightedness of the Iranian leadership in pursuing the nuclear negotiations with the United States and hoped that a constructive deal is reached between the two countries in order to promote peace and stability in the region.
The Supreme Leader appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in promoting regional peace and stability with farsightedness and praised his personal commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties.
The Supreme Leader prayed for greater prosperity, growth, and development of Pakistan and its people.
The Prime Minister deeply appreciated Supreme Leader’s dedication to the poetry of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East, and particularly requested the Supreme Leader to visit Pakistan again at earliest convenience.
Recent Stories
Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..
Disney+ eyes major expansion in UAE
PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues
Balochistan Assembly condemns APS Khuzdar tragedy
Police fire tear gas shells to disperse PPP 'Save KP' rally
Bike-lifter gang busted, three held
Senate Panel urges transparency in BISP Board appointments, expresses concern ov ..
Public facilities to be ensured on Eid-ul-Azha: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza ..
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan for up-gradation of Aam Khas Bagh ..
Islamabad’s CDA nursery to become modern Gardenia Hub
PDMA issues circular to formulate guidelines for installation of solar panels
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly condemns APS Khuzdar tragedy2 minutes ago
-
Police fire tear gas shells to disperse PPP 'Save KP' rally2 minutes ago
-
Bike-lifter gang busted, three held2 minutes ago
-
Senate Panel urges transparency in BISP Board appointments, expresses concern over staffing shortage ..43 minutes ago
-
Public facilities to be ensured on Eid-ul-Azha: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan for up-gradation of Aam Khas Bagh in two-weeks43 minutes ago
-
Islamabad’s CDA nursery to become modern Gardenia Hub43 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues circular to formulate guidelines for installation of solar panels43 minutes ago
-
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire52 minutes ago
-
Weekly parade held at Police Lines52 minutes ago
-
20 centers set up for BISP payments50 minutes ago