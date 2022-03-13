PM meets local leadership of PTI in Hafizabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday undertook one day visit to Hafizabad and met the local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

They discussed the overall political situation in the country and exchanged views on the progress and development of district Hafizabad.

The local leaders expressed complete trust in the leadership of prime minister and in the ongoing government policies for the welfare of the people.