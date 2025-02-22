Open Menu

PM Meets Local, Parliamentary Leaders In DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM

PM meets local, parliamentary leaders in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday met local and parliamentary leaders here and talked about the development matters of their Constituencies and areas.

The local leaders paid tribute to the prime minister for the recent financial stability in the country.

They thanked the government for undertaking development work for the welfare and well being of people in their area.

The prime minister advised the participants of the meeting to play an active role for the welfare of the people.

He appreciated the people of Dera Ghazi Khan for holding a successful public meeting.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Industries Rana Tanvir Hussain, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah attended the meeting.

