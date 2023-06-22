Open Menu

PM Meets Macron; Urges Support To Developing States Under New Global Financing Pact

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PM meets Macron; urges support to developing states under New Global Financing Pact

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that supporting the debt-burdened developing countries under New Global Financing Pact was the need of the hour for the relief of their people.

The prime minister, in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held here, said the disastrous impacts of climate change had exacerbated the difficulties of the already suffering developing states.

He appreciated the French president for hosting the Summit and inviting him to the event as well as for the warm hospitality.

The prime minister paid tribute to the French president for taking a "bold step" towards the development of a system based on financial equity for the developing world faced with the challenges like the dearth of resources, debt burden, interest payments, and stalled development.

The prime minister appreciated President Macron for his effort toward evolving a global consensus.

The French president thanked the prime minister for participating in the Summit.

During the meeting, both leaders also discussed other matters of mutual interest and agreed to keep up the contacts.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Event

Recent Stories

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

15 minutes ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

43 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

58 minutes ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

6 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

16 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

16 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

16 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

16 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan