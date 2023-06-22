PM meets Macron; urges support to developing states under New Global Financing Pact

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that supporting the debt-burdened developing countries under New Global Financing Pact was the need of the hour for the relief of their people.

The prime minister, in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held here, said the disastrous impacts of climate change had exacerbated the difficulties of the already suffering developing states.

He appreciated the French president for hosting the Summit and inviting him to the event as well as for the warm hospitality.

The prime minister paid tribute to the French president for taking a "bold step" towards the development of a system based on financial equity for the developing world faced with the challenges like the dearth of resources, debt burden, interest payments, and stalled development.

The prime minister appreciated President Macron for his effort toward evolving a global consensus.

The French president thanked the prime minister for participating in the Summit.

During the meeting, both leaders also discussed other matters of mutual interest and agreed to keep up the contacts.