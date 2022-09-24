UrduPoint.com

PM Meets Malala, Lauds Her Advocacy On Girls' Education

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 02:00 AM

PM meets Malala, lauds her advocacy on girls' education

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here on Friday and lauded her international advocacy work on social issues, particularly girls' education.

The prime minister highlighted the damage and destruction caused by the recent climate-induced floods which had caused widespread loss of lives and livelihoods. He expressed his special concern on the effects of these unprecedented floods on educational infrastructure.

Appreciating Malala's courage and dedication, the prime minister highlighted the government's efforts in the areas of education, gender equality and increased learning opportunities for both male and female students in Pakistan.

The PM also noted the government's projects and schemes to prioritize and incentivize the education of girls in Pakistan and appreciated the partnership of Malala Fund with the Ministry of Education to support its existing STEM programme.

Malala reaffirmed her commitment to promoting the right to education for all girls and regretted that many schools had been destroyed in the recent climate-induced floods in Pakistan. She expressed her resolve for helping underprivileged children, especially girls. She assured of Malala Fund's support for Pakistan's efforts to mitigate the impact of the catastrophic floods, in particular on girls' access to education.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Malala Yousafzai Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Education Male All Government

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

2 hours ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

2 hours ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

2 hours ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

2 hours ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

2 hours ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.