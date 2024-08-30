PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman warmly welcomed the prime minister.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed overall political situation of the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.