Open Menu

PM Meets Maulana Fazl, Condoles Over Death Of Party Workers

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 11:48 PM

PM meets Maulana Fazl, condoles over death of party workers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and condoled with him over the loss of lives of his party workers in an explosion in the JUI-F convention in Khar, Bajaur, on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and condoled with him over the loss of lives of his party workers in an explosion in the JUI-F convention in Khar, Bajaur, on Sunday.

The prime minister said the whole nation was in grief due to the tragic incident as the attack on the JUI-F was an aggression against democracy.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said he had ordered the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured, and assured that those involved in the incident would be identified and given exemplary punishment.

Federal ministers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ishaq Dar, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Khurram Dastgir and Israr Tareen, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Member of the National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Democracy Ishaq Dar Khurram Dastgir Khan Sunday Murad Ali Shah Best

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

3 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

3 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

5 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

5 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

5 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

4 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

4 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

4 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

4 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

24 minutes ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan