PM meets Nawaz Sharif, says govt providing assistance to flood affectees

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with former prime minister and Quaid Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif here on Sunday and exchanged views on different matters.

Later talking to media men, he said friendly countries were extending assistance for the flood affectees.

The PM said the relief goods were arriving on airplanes, trains and ships, adding that the people of Pakistan were also giving donations and the Federal and provincial governments were performing their roles in relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

The coalition government had allocated Rs 70 billion and was giving Rs 25,000 each to the affected families through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), he informed.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was providing clean water, food, tents and other essential items to the flood victims through national and provincial disaster management authorities. "The whole nation and the armed forces are helping the flood affectees."