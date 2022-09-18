UrduPoint.com

PM Meets Nawaz Sharif, Says Govt Providing Assistance To Flood Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

PM meets Nawaz Sharif, says govt providing assistance to flood affectees

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with former prime minister and Quaid Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif here on Sunday and exchanged views on different matters.

Later talking to media men, he said friendly countries were extending assistance for the flood affectees.

The PM said the relief goods were arriving on airplanes, trains and ships, adding that the people of Pakistan were also giving donations and the Federal and provincial governments were performing their roles in relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

The coalition government had allocated Rs 70 billion and was giving Rs 25,000 each to the affected families through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), he informed.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was providing clean water, food, tents and other essential items to the flood victims through national and provincial disaster management authorities. "The whole nation and the armed forces are helping the flood affectees."

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Water Sunday Muslim Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

21 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

21 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

21 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.