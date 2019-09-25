PM meets New Zealand counterpart, apprises her of situation in IOJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan met Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

The prime minister appreciated the swift measures taken by New Zealand in the aftermath of terrorist attacks in Christchurch in March 2019, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

He apprised the New Zealand Prime Minister of the developments since India's unilateral and illegal action to alter the internationally recognized status of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and change of its demographic structure.

He highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian crisis, which continued unabated.

The prime minister underscored the urgent need to lift the curfew and other restrictions in place for over 50 days, ensure respect for the rights and freedoms of Kashmiri people, avert risks to peace and security in the region, and facilitate a solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions. Bilaterally, the two prime ministers agreed to deepen Pakistan-New Zealand ties in diverse areas and enhance bilateral economic engagement.

Prime Minister Imran expressed satisfaction that a vibrant Pakistani diaspora was contributing positively to the social and economic fabric of New Zealand society.