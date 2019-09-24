PM meets New Zealand PM; briefs her on plight of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan met Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister and his New Zealand counterpart exchanged views on the challenge of anti-Muslim sentiment and Islamophobia, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

He also briefed her on the plight of Kashmiris and the danger of a massacre. Once the curfew was lifted in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IO&JK), a big crisis would ensue, he added.

The Prime Minister appreciated her leadership after the attacks on the mosques in New Zealand.