UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Meets New Zealand PM; Briefs Her On Plight Of Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:50 PM

PM meets New Zealand PM; briefs her on plight of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan met Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister and his New Zealand counterpart exchanged views on the challenge of anti-Muslim sentiment and Islamophobia, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

He also briefed her on the plight of Kashmiris and the danger of a massacre. Once the curfew was lifted in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IO&JK), a big crisis would ensue, he added.

The Prime Minister appreciated her leadership after the attacks on the mosques in New Zealand.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Jammu New York New Zealand Media

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

7 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.