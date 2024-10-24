Open Menu

PM Meets Newly Appointed Community & Labour Welfare Attaches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:53 PM

PM meets newly appointed community & labour welfare attaches

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the newly appointed community and labor welfare attachés at Pakistani missions abroad to work diligently to find employment opportunities for skilled workers from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the newly appointed community and labor welfare attachés at Pakistani missions abroad to work diligently to find employment opportunities for skilled workers from Pakistan.

"I am confident that your appointment has taken place through a highly transparent process," the prime minister said while talking to the group of the attaches here at the PM House.

He directed that the welfare of the overseas Pakistani community should be their top priority.

"Overseas Pakistanis who are bringing valuable foreign exchange worth billions of Dollars to Pakistan are our assets," he said.

The prime minister instructed to always keep Pakistan's interests in their mind besides making vigorous efforts to promote Pakistan's image abroad.

The prime minister directed the newly appointed attaches to also seek opportunities to bring business and investment to Pakistan.

The officials briefed the prime minister about their action plans related to their respective stations.

The prime minister expressed his best wishes for the officials.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, the Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and other senior government officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Exchange Business From Government Best Top Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

17 minutes ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

6 minutes ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

17 minutes ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

6 minutes ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

23 minutes ago
 Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

23 minutes ago
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a y ..

Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year

23 minutes ago
 PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: M ..

PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik

33 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening rel ..

Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK

33 minutes ago
 SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

33 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan