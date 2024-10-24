PM Meets Newly Appointed Community & Labour Welfare Attaches
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the newly appointed community and labor welfare attachés at Pakistani missions abroad to work diligently to find employment opportunities for skilled workers from Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the newly appointed community and labor welfare attachés at Pakistani missions abroad to work diligently to find employment opportunities for skilled workers from Pakistan.
"I am confident that your appointment has taken place through a highly transparent process," the prime minister said while talking to the group of the attaches here at the PM House.
He directed that the welfare of the overseas Pakistani community should be their top priority.
"Overseas Pakistanis who are bringing valuable foreign exchange worth billions of Dollars to Pakistan are our assets," he said.
The prime minister instructed to always keep Pakistan's interests in their mind besides making vigorous efforts to promote Pakistan's image abroad.
The prime minister directed the newly appointed attaches to also seek opportunities to bring business and investment to Pakistan.
The officials briefed the prime minister about their action plans related to their respective stations.
The prime minister expressed his best wishes for the officials.
The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, the Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and other senior government officials.
