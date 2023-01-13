PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on the second day of his two-day visit to United Arab Emirates, held meeting with Pakistani businessmen and Emirati investors in Abu Dhabi today.

A delegation of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce also held meeting with the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance of the United Arab Emirates, will also call on the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates have discussed ways to enhance existing bilateral relations at all levels to benefit both nations.

The discussion was made during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with Sheikh Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the Prime Minister to Dubai and expressed his best wishes for progress and development of Pakistan under his leadership.

The Prime Minister thanked the Vice President of UAE for warmly welcoming him and his delegation.

He underscored the importance of Pakistan-UAE relationship and expressed that Pakistan views UAE as a trusted political and economic partner.

He also emphasized the exploring of further avenues to deepen the Pakistan-UAE relationship in all fields.

Both the leaders stressed the importance of intensifying and strengthening communication between the private sector of the two countries in order to discuss trade and investment opportunities and turn these into tangible partnerships.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which significantly contributed towards the development of the UAE.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the historical ties between Pakistan and UAE and reaffirmed his government's commitment to work closely with the leadership of the UAE to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Vice President of UAE to visit Pakistan at mutually convenient dates which he accepted.