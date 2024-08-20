Open Menu

PM Meets Palestine Outgoing Ambassador Jawad A.A. Rebei In Islamabad Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2024 | 02:05 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Palestine outgoing Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabei at the Prime Minister House on Tuesday.

The PM reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.

He strongly condemned Israel’s barbaric actions against innocent Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, 2023 that had led to the heart wrenching killing of over 40000 innocent Palestinians, including women and children, and more than 90000 injured.

The PM reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment and support for efforts to find a just and lasting resolution of the Palestine issue through a two state solution with the creation of an independent state of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds as its capital, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

Ambassador Jawad thanked the Prime Minister for his support for the Palestinian cause as well as for the hospitality extended to him during his five years’ tenure.

He lauded Pakistan's historic and consistent stance on Palestine and its contribution to the international efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The Ambassador thanked the Government of Pakistan for providing much needed humanitarian assistance and offering scholarships to Palestinian medical students to complete their studies in Pakistan.

The PM wished the Palestinian Ambassador success in his future endeavors.

