PM Meets PML-N MNA
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Member of National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mohammad Khan Daha met here Friday and discussed various matters.
The meeting focused on overall political situation in the country.
