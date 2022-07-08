UrduPoint.com

PM Meets PML-N MNA

Published July 08, 2022

PM meets PML-N MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Member of National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mohammad Khan Daha met here Friday and discussed various matters.

The meeting focused on overall political situation in the country.

