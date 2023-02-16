UrduPoint.com

PM Meets President Erdogan; Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Massive Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 09:27 PM

PM meets President Erdogan; expresses condolences over loss of lives in massive earthquake

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye here on Thursday and expressed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious human lives in the wake of massive earthquake

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye here on Thursday and expressed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious human lives in the wake of massive earthquake.

The prime minister, who is in Turkiye on a two-day visit to express solidarity with the Turkish people, was received upon arrival at the Presidential Palace by President Erdogan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier before his departure for Turkiye, Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said, "I am leaving for Turkiye with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and Government of Pakistan." "True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours," he added.

Besides meeting President Erdogan, the prime minister will also visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkiye, and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed there as well as survivors of the earthquake.

He will reiterate Pakistan's firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during difficult times and to continue extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

The prime minister spoke to President Erdogan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for the rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that had hit southern Turkiye in the morning on that day.

All available resources have been fully mobilized to help the Turkish people and the prime minister is personally overseeing the relief effort.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy deep fraternal ties. The two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation.

