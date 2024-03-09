PM Meets President Zardari, Congratulates On Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday met President Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House here and congratulated him on becoming President for the second time.
The Prime Minister expressed best wishes for President Asif Ali Zardari. President Zardari thanked the Prime Minister for support of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the election for President.
