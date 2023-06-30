Open Menu

PM Meets Punjab Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 08:10 PM

PM meets Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman here at the Governor House.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall provincial law and order, and political situation in the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and PM's Special Assitant Tariq Bajwa were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Punjab Law And Order Ishaq Dar Maryam Aurangzeb Media

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

21 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

21 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

22 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

22 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

22 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

23 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

1 day ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan