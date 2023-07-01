PM meets Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman here at the Governor House.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall provincial law and order, and political situation in the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and PM's Special Assitant Tariq Bajwa were also present in the meeting.