UrduPoint.com

PM Meets Putin; Reaffirms Commitment To Expand Trade, Security Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 07:58 PM

PM meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand trade, security cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir V. Putin wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work closely with Russia to further expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation

SAMARKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir V. Putin wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work closely with Russia to further expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State held here, the prime minister said Pakistan was committed to expand cooperation with Russia across all areas of mutual benefit including food security, trade & investment, energy, defence and security.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The prime minister thanked President Putin for Russia's expression of solidarity and support for the people affected by the massive floods in Pakistan.

He also shared details of the devastating impact of this climate-induced calamity.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed satisfaction at steady growth of Pakistan-Russia relations, which were marked by strong mutual trust and understanding.

It was agreed to convene the next meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) in Islamabad at an early date.

Appreciating Russia's constructive role in Afghanistan, the prime minister said that both Pakistan and Russia had vital stakes in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He said that it was essential to intensify the pace of international engagement on Afghanistan and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to support all regional and international efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

KMC removes encroachment in West, Central, East di ..

KMC removes encroachment in West, Central, East districts

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Xi hail 'great power' ties at talks defying ..

Putin, Xi hail 'great power' ties at talks defying West

2 minutes ago
 RCCI's new president elected unopposed

RCCI's new president elected unopposed

2 minutes ago
 Floods, rains damaged 8431 km roads, 180 bridges: ..

Floods, rains damaged 8431 km roads, 180 bridges: says Sharjeel Inam Memon

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Int ..

Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Interests - Xi Jinping

43 minutes ago
 HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban ..

HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban on wheat flour movement to KP ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.