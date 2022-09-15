PM meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand trade, security cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir V. Putin wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work closely with Russia to further expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation

SAMARKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir V. Putin wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work closely with Russia to further expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State held here, the prime minister said Pakistan was committed to expand cooperation with Russia across all areas of mutual benefit including food security, trade & investment, energy, defence and security.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The prime minister thanked President Putin for Russia's expression of solidarity and support for the people affected by the massive floods in Pakistan.

He also shared details of the devastating impact of this climate-induced calamity.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed satisfaction at steady growth of Pakistan-Russia relations, which were marked by strong mutual trust and understanding.

It was agreed to convene the next meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) in Islamabad at an early date.

Appreciating Russia's constructive role in Afghanistan, the prime minister said that both Pakistan and Russia had vital stakes in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He said that it was essential to intensify the pace of international engagement on Afghanistan and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to support all regional and international efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.