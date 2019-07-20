PM meets Qatar Airways CEO en route to US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Airways Akbar Albaker in Doha, Qatar during transit to Washington DC, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister along with a delegation is on his way to the United States of America on a three-day visit on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

During the meeting, both the sides discussed the matters of mutual interest.