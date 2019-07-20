PM Meets Qatar Airways CEO En Route To US
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Airways Akbar Albaker in Doha, Qatar during transit to Washington DC, a PM Office press release said.
The prime minister along with a delegation is on his way to the United States of America on a three-day visit on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.
During the meeting, both the sides discussed the matters of mutual interest.