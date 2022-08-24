UrduPoint.com

PM Meets Qatari Amir's Parents; Lauds Their Role, Services To Elevate Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PM meets Qatari Amir's parents; lauds their role, services to elevate bilateral ties

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called on the father of Qatari Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and mother Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, wherein he appreciated their role and services in elevating the bilateral relationship.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit here, underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its longstanding and cordial relationship with Qatar, which he said was based on firm foundations of mutual trust and abiding support.

He also conveyed gratitude to Amir's father for receiving him and his delegation.

Recalling the earlier visits of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to Pakistan in 1999 and 2017, the prime minister appreciated the role played by him in elevating the relationship between the two countries and acknowledged the robust relationship developed during his reign.

Recalling the "education Above All (EAA)" programme under the patronage of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the prime minister lauded her humanitarian and charitable efforts, in particular the enrolment of out-of-school children around the world including Pakistan.

He thanked Amir's father for hosting more than 200,000 strong Pakistani diaspora in Qatar, which was contributing to the progress of the State of Qatar, as well as Pakistan.

He assured Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani of further cooperation with Qatar in line with Qatar's Vision 2030.

The prime minister also conveyed his warmest felicitations and best wishes for Qatar hosting the upcoming FIFA-2022 World Cup. He also extended a cordial invitation to Amir's parents to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Education Visit Qatar Progress 2017 All Best

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.