PM meets Ramzan Kadyrov, Grand Mufti of Moscow Mosque

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

The prime minister appreciated rebuilding of Grozny and rapid progress of Chechen Republic under the leadership of Ramzan Kadyrov. Stating that relations between Pakistan and Russia were on the upward trajectory, the prime minister encouraged promotion of cooperation between different provinces of Pakistan and regions/republics of Russia.

Later, the prime minister concluded the two day visit to Russia with a tour of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque where Grand Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin received the prime minister and his delegation.

The prime minister stressed on the need for countering the rising trend of Islamophobia around the world. The prime minister also underlined the need for forging interfaith harmony for peaceful coexistence in an increasingly fragmented world. In this regard, President Putin's understanding of the sensitivities that the Muslims attach to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was appreciated by the prime minister.

The Grand Mufti briefed the prime minister on the history of the Mosque and also thanked the prime minister for his visit.