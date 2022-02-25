UrduPoint.com

PM Meets Ramzan Kadyrov, Grand Mufti Of Moscow Mosque

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 12:30 AM

PM meets Ramzan Kadyrov, Grand Mufti of Moscow Mosque

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

The prime minister appreciated rebuilding of Grozny and rapid progress of Chechen Republic under the leadership of Ramzan Kadyrov. Stating that relations between Pakistan and Russia were on the upward trajectory, the prime minister encouraged promotion of cooperation between different provinces of Pakistan and regions/republics of Russia.

Later, the prime minister concluded the two day visit to Russia with a tour of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque where Grand Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin received the prime minister and his delegation.

The prime minister stressed on the need for countering the rising trend of Islamophobia around the world. The prime minister also underlined the need for forging interfaith harmony for peaceful coexistence in an increasingly fragmented world. In this regard, President Putin's understanding of the sensitivities that the Muslims attach to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was appreciated by the prime minister.

The Grand Mufti briefed the prime minister on the history of the Mosque and also thanked the prime minister for his visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Moscow Russia Visit Progress Vladimir Putin Chechen Republic Mosque Church Muslim Mufti

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

7 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

7 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

7 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>