PM Meets Sindh CM
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM house here.
They discussed political and economic situation of the country including the other issues.
