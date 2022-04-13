UrduPoint.com

PM Meets Sindh CM

April 13, 2022

PM meets Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM house here.

They discussed political and economic situation of the country including the other issues.

More Stories From Pakistan

