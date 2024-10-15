Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PM meets Tajik counterpart; calls for cementing bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart Qohir Rasulzoda wherein he emphasized close bilateral collaboration to further cement mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.

In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting here, the prime minister called for promotion of bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity.

While deeply appreciating Tajikistan’s active and constructive participation in the SCO CHG meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed that as brotherly countries and regional partners, Tajikistan and Pakistan shared enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation.

He fondly recalled his productive visit to Dushanbe in July, earlier this year, and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Rasulzoda conveyed warm felicitations on organizing the SCO CHG meeting by Pakistan, in its capacity as the SCO chair.

He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and the SCO delegates.

Extending best wishes of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the prime minister, he concurred that there was great potential to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries underscoring that Tajikistan remained fully committed to work with Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Tajik prime minister thanked Prime Minister Sharif and the Government of Pakistan for allowing sugar export to Tajikistan as this would further enhance the bilateral trade among both countries.

Later, on his X timeline, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his pleasure to meet his Tajik counterpart and said that both the countries were determined to continue working together to advance mutually beneficial Pakistan-Tajikistan bilateral cooperation.

More Stories From Pakistan