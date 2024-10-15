- Home
- Pakistan
- PM meets Tajik counterpart; calls for cementing bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity
PM Meets Tajik Counterpart; Calls For Cementing Bilateral Cooperation In Trade, Connectivity
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart Qohir Rasulzoda wherein he emphasized close bilateral collaboration to further cement mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.
In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting here, the prime minister called for promotion of bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity.
While deeply appreciating Tajikistan’s active and constructive participation in the SCO CHG meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed that as brotherly countries and regional partners, Tajikistan and Pakistan shared enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation.
He fondly recalled his productive visit to Dushanbe in July, earlier this year, and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship.
Prime Minister Rasulzoda conveyed warm felicitations on organizing the SCO CHG meeting by Pakistan, in its capacity as the SCO chair.
He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and the SCO delegates.
Extending best wishes of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the prime minister, he concurred that there was great potential to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries underscoring that Tajikistan remained fully committed to work with Pakistan.
Furthermore, the Tajik prime minister thanked Prime Minister Sharif and the Government of Pakistan for allowing sugar export to Tajikistan as this would further enhance the bilateral trade among both countries.
Later, on his X timeline, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his pleasure to meet his Tajik counterpart and said that both the countries were determined to continue working together to advance mutually beneficial Pakistan-Tajikistan bilateral cooperation.
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four booked for LPG cylinders in passenger vans14 seconds ago
-
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy shine at Int'l Sailing Regatta in Brazil17 seconds ago
-
Theatre sealed over obscenity21 seconds ago
-
CM forms committee to probe rape case23 seconds ago
-
Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan hails SCO Summit30 seconds ago
-
AIOU Int’l moot: World should work on education diplomacy' Dr. Mukhtar34 seconds ago
-
Balochistan parliamentarians foresee SCO’s far-reaching results43 seconds ago
-
GCWUS organises workshop11 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers held11 minutes ago
-
Notable reduction in crime in Multan region: police11 minutes ago
-
Ice worth Rs1.8mn seized11 minutes ago
-
Congo virus reported in Quetta11 minutes ago