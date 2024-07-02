- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 07:03 PM
DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and highlighted that there existed immense potential for foreign investment in Pakistan's energy, mining, industry, agriculture and other sectors.
As the prime minister arrived at the Qasr-e-Millat, the Tajik president warmly welcomed him which followed the guard of honor by the contingents of Tajik armed forces.
President Emomali Rahmon emphasised cordial brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
Both the leaders discussed the ways to strengthen cooperation in different fields between the two countries.
Prime Minister Shehbaz invited Tajikistan's investment in different sectors of Pakistan, improving regional connectivity and linkages between the people of two countries.
