PM meets US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday met US Presidential Special Envoy on Climate John Kerry on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed the local and global impacts of climate change.

The two leaders also discussed the climate change related challenges being faced by the developing countries.