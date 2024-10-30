Open Menu

PM Meets Vietnamese Counterpart; Suggests Exchange Of Trade, Business Delegations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance its ties with Vietnam, while highlighting the immense potential of the two countries to enhance trade and investment cooperation.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz proposed an exchange of trade and business delegations between both countries to further explore these opportunities.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties and promoting tourism between the two countries.

Appreciating Vietnam’s role in the ASEAN region, Prime Minister Shehbaz sought support for Pakistan’s efforts to become a full dialogue partner of ASEAN.

He also extended an invitation to the Vietnamese prime minister to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

