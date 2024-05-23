Open Menu

PM Meets With World Leaders At Raisi's Memorial Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a series of meetings with world leaders at the memorial ceremony of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions held here on Wednesday and discussed the ways to fortify bilateral relations and foster cooperation

Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian and others embraced martyrdom in a tragic helicopter crash in the Eastern Azerbaijan province of Iran on May 19, 2024.

Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian and others embraced martyrdom in a tragic helicopter crash in the Eastern Azerbaijan province of Iran on May 19, 2024.

The prime minister met with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon wherein both leaders delved into avenues for bolstering the already robust ties between their nations.

Similarly, the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov focused on

the avenues to deepen collaboration between their countries.

The prime minister also extended his good wishes for Azerbaijan to host the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29) in Baku this year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also interacted with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed the Pakistan-Qatar bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest.

During his separate meetings with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Prime Minister Shehbaz, besides exchanging views on bilateral relations, reiterated his invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Pakistan.

Moreover, he also met with Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former Iranian president and now a member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

More Stories From Pakistan