PM, Military Leadership Felicitates Christian Community Across Pakistan On Christmas

PM, military leadership felicitates Christian community across Pakistan on Christmas

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan and military leadership on Saturday felicitated the Christian community across Pakistan on Christmas.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wished all Christian citizens of the country a very happy Christmas.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and other services chiefs also extend felicitations to the Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan on Christmas in a message released from the Twitter handle of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The message from ISPR further read that from the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal.

The Federal finance ministry announced advance salaries to all Christians employed in government departments in connection with the biggest religious occasion for the Christian community.

The ministry said that it would also ensure provision of pensions to the its retired Christian workforce.

The accountant general of Pakistan, revenues, military accountant general, chief accounts officer of the MOFA would also play their roles for advance payment of salaries to the Christians working in their respective domains.

