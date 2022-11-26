UrduPoint.com

PM Mingles With Turkish Common Citizens In Istanbul

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday gave a pleasant surprise to the common Turkish citizens here after he mingled with them and interacted in their own Turkish language

The prime minister, who was on a two-day visit to Turkiye, shook hands with Turkish as well as people from other nationalities.

The people also availed the unique opportunity to take a photo with the prime minister.

They expressed good wishes for Pakistan and also reciprocated the prime minister's goodwill remarks out of pleasure and surprise.

The prime minister also had photographs with the staffers of the restaurant.

