PM Minister Imran To Perform Groundbreaking Of Naukundi-Mashkhel Highway Today

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the virtual groundbreaking of 103-km-long Naukundi-Mashkhel highway here today (Thursday), which will provide shortest trade route from Balochistan to Iranian border.

The construction of the two-lane highway will be completed in 24 months.

The highway is expected to significantly boost local trade, particularly the business of date and palm.

The project will usher in a new era of socioeconomic development in Balochistan by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 4,000 people.

With completion of the highway, around 880 vehicles will commute on daily basis.

