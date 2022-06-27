PM, MNA Ahmad Raza Maneka Discuss Political Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahmad Raza Maneka called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.
Political situation in the country as well as the matters relating to his constituency were discussed in the meeting.