PM, MNA Ahmad Raza Maneka Discuss Political Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahmad Raza Maneka called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday

Political situation in the country as well as the matters relating to his constituency were discussed in the meeting.

