ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Khalid Javed, Barjees Tahir and former MNA Chaudhry Asad ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The current political situation in the country as well as the matters relating to their respective Constituencies were discussed in the meeting.