PM, MNAs Discuss Development Matters In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Members of the National Assembly Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Engineer Muhammad Usman Badini called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.

They discussed the overall and political situation in the country.

They also exchanged views on the development matters of Balochistan and its Constituencies.

