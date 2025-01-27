PM, MNAs Discuss Development Matters In Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Members of the National Assembly Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Engineer Muhammad Usman Badini called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Members of the National Assembly Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Engineer Muhammad Usman Badini called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.
They discussed the overall and political situation in the country.
They also exchanged views on the development matters of Balochistan and its Constituencies.
Recent Stories
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages
Human trafficker held
Cold forecast for Lahore
Anti-encroachment operation gears up
PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochistan
ICT Police nab gang member, seized 10 laptops & mobiles
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission
Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Human trafficker held2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation gears up2 minutes ago
-
PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab gang member, seized 10 laptops & mobiles2 minutes ago
-
Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber8 minutes ago
-
Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate8 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presidential election of Belarus8 minutes ago
-
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities48 minutes ago
-
Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House of Parliament44 minutes ago
-
Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster security in Dera Ghazi Khan44 minutes ago
-
All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons : AD Pirzado44 minutes ago
-
IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person44 minutes ago