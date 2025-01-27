PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochistan

Members of the National Assembly Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Engineer Muhammad Usman Badini called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday

They discussed the overall and political situation in the country.

They also exchanged views on the development matters of Balochistan and its Constituencies.