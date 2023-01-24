UrduPoint.com

PM, MNAs Discuss Overall Political Situation, Constituency Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Ch. Shahbaz Babar, Azhar Qayyum Nehra and Sajid Mehdi separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday

During the meetings, the overall political situation in the country as well as matters of their relevant Constituencies were discussed.

