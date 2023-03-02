PM, MNAs discuss overall political situation

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Waheed Alam and Syed Agha Rafiullah separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Thursday

During the meeting, matters relating to the relevant Constituencies as well as the country's overall political situation were discussed.

Moreover, President PML-N Sindh Shah Muhammad Shah also separately called on the prime minister.