PM, MNAs discuss political matters

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held meetings with several Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and discussed matters relating to the overall political situation in the country.

During the separate meeting, the issues relating to the respective Constituencies of the MNAs also came under discussion.

The MNAs include Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Naveed Ameer Jeeva, Muhammad Ajmal Khan, and Ali Gohar Baloch.