PM, MNAs discuss political situation, development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday here separately held meetings with members of National Assembly including Ali Musa Gilani, Riazul Haq and Khalid Javed Warraich.

During the meetings, the legislators discussed with the prime minister problems related to their Constituencies, development projects and the prevailing political situation in the country.

Special Assistant to the prime minister Attaullah Tarar was present in the meeting.