PM, Mohsin Leghari Discuss Matters Of Irrigation Projects In Punjab

PM, Mohsin Leghari discuss matters of irrigation projects in Punjab

Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed various issues relating to ongoing projects in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed various issues relating to ongoing projects in Punjab.

He discussed construction of Jalalpur Canal on Jhelum River, harnessing water resources of hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman in Dera Ghazi Khan, construction of Daducha dam to solve drinking water issue in Rawalpindi, construction of Chobara branch of Greater Thal Canal and measures to control traffic accidents on Indus Highway.

