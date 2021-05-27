PM moves country on path of development, prosperity: Murad Saeed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had moved the country on the path of development and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said despite of inherited fragile economy, the government was improving and stablising it with restless efforts of the prime minister and his economic team.

The minister said it was the result of the prudent policies of the incumbent government that the national economy was improving day by day,foreign remittances were increasing,foreign reserves were enhancing, bridging the gap between exports and imports, current account deficit converted in to sur plus and farmers were getting bumper crops of wheat,sugarcane,rice and cotton.

He said the government wanted to improve agriculture sector as it was giving incentives to the farmers to facilitate them.

Murad Saeed said the present government was moving forward successfully as it had achieved remarkable successes in the war against terror and diplomatic fronts as well.

In the past, the international community was demanded of do more from Pakistan but now they were asking and seeking help from it, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at every international fora in an effective manner.

He said Pakistan had a great importance in the South Asia and nobody could deny about it.

He said the opposition had destroyed all the national institutions by adopting bad policies, adding the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible for all the problems of the country in the real sense.

He said the opposition had no interest with the country or its people because most of their properties and assets were out of the country and they were protecting only thier personal interests.