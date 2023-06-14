UrduPoint.com

PM, MQM Convener Discuss Political Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PM, MQM convener discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi met here Wednesday and discussed the political situation in the country.

The MQM leader expressed gratitude to the prime minister for allocating development funds in the national budget 2023-24 for Sindh, particularly its urban areas.

He also paid tribute to PM Sharif for performing the ground-breaking of the long-awaited K-4 project to address the issue of clean drinking water.

The MQM convener thanked the prime minister for taking all measures to deal with the situation in the wake of Biparjoy Cyclone approaching the coastal areas of the country.

