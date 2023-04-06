Close
PM, MQM Delegation Discuss Country's Political Situation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 06, 2023 | 04:44 PM

PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political situation

The MQM delegation includes Minister for Information Technology and Telecom and Aminul Haq, and former MNA Farooq Sattar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point April 6th, 2023) A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, matters related to overall political situation of the country and census came under discussion.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Members of the National Assembly Ali Gohar Baloch, Moeen Watto, Agha Rafiullah and Chaudhry Nisar Cheema also separately called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

They discussed over all political situation and matters related to their concerned constituencies

