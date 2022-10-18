PM, MQM delegation discuss current political situation

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the party convener, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the party convener, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis' Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Waseem Akhtar were also part of the delegation.

Besides, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present in the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The MQM delegation lauded the prime minister for the measures taken by the Federal government for rescue and rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

During the meeting, current political situation in the country was also discussed in detail.