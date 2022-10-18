UrduPoint.com

PM, MQM Delegation Discuss Current Political Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 07:21 PM

PM, MQM delegation discuss current political situation

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the party convener, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the party convener, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis' Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Waseem Akhtar were also part of the delegation.

Besides, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present in the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The MQM delegation lauded the prime minister for the measures taken by the Federal government for rescue and rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

During the meeting, current political situation in the country was also discussed in detail.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif MQM Prime Minister Governor Flood Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Khalid Maqbool Faisal Sabzwari Media Government

Recent Stories

Man arrested under parents' protection law

Man arrested under parents' protection law

1 second ago
 German business delegation calls on Syed Naveed Qa ..

German business delegation calls on Syed Naveed Qamar

2 seconds ago
 RPO inaugurates gymnasium, badminton court in Poli ..

RPO inaugurates gymnasium, badminton court in Police Lines

4 seconds ago
 Chief Minister felicitates new Photojournalist ass ..

Chief Minister felicitates new Photojournalist association body

5 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court stops work on Bhara Kau Bypas ..

Islamabad High Court stops work on Bhara Kau Bypass project

7 seconds ago
 Court returns Punjab Highway Dept reference to NA ..

Court returns Punjab Highway Dept reference to NAB

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.