PM, MQM have same vision to make country as digital Pakistan: Amin ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Muthidha Quami Movement (MQM) have same vision to make the country as digital Pakistan.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government's main objective was to fulfill the vision of Digital Pakistan and provide facilities to the common man.

The minister said Information Technology and Telecommunication sector was undergoing revolutionary changes in Pakistan and the government would introduce 5G technology in the country soon.

He claimed that manufacturing of smart phones would be started in the country very soon, adding the government was improving IT network in the Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and former FATA areas.

The minister said the government wanted to promote, made in Pakistan goods at large level and it had taken initiatives to provide relief to the IT sector.

He said that the Pakistani IT industry was making progress in rapid pace and the department has set a target to reach IT exports by $5 billion within the next 3 years. The government was very keen to work closely with the ICT sector and in enforcing policies and measures to effectively energize exports as well as the adoption of domestic technology, adding that the role of information and telecommunications technology in Pakistan's economic growth and development was important.

He said that the ministry of IT focuses on the professional development of youth and making young people a productive part of Pakistan's economy.

Laying of fiber optic has great importance in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and the objective was to promote telecom in the far flung areas of the country, he added.

Syed Amin ul Haque said negotiations with local and international companies for investing in the country were underway and issues of the telecom companies would be addressed on priority basis, adding employment opportunities would be generated through establishing new companies.

He was very pleased to note that 2019-20 was a wonderful year for IT & ITeS export remittances. He said due to IT exports national economy was growing day by day, adding that during the Covid-19 situation, IT exports have risen incredibly.

He said the IT industry problems will be resolved soon. He also claimed that the ministry of information technology & telecommunication and Pakistan Software, Export board was trying to make every effort to support and facilitate the IT industry in all possible ways.

He said despite limited resources, IT ministry was striving to bring digital technology to every urban and rural area of the country.

Replying to a question, he lauded the Federal government transformation package of worth Rs1100 billion for Karachi and he urged that it would be spent on the mega city development without any discrimination and everyone should avoid to do politics over it.