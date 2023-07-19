Open Menu

PM, MQM Hold Discussion On Formation Of Caretaker Governments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PM, MQM hold discussion on formation of caretaker governments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by the Convenor Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday and discussed in detail the matter of formation of caretaker governments besides overall current political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal were also part of the delegation.

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were present in the meeting.

The meeting was held in connection with the prime minister's consultations with the allies with respect to formation of the caretaker governments. During the meeting, matter of the recent population census also came under discussion.

The delegation paid tributes to the prime minister on personally monitoring the Federal government's ongoing projects in Karachi and ensuring speedy work on these projects on priority basis.

The MQM delegation also praised PM Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team's efforts for completing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shahbaz Sharif IMF MQM Prime Minister Technology Governor Farooq Sattar Khawaja Saad Rafique Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Khalid Maqbool Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

28 minutes ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

42 minutes ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

1 hour ago
 Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

1 hour ago
Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

1 hour ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

2 hours ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan